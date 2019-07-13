Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Clayton Richard was removed two innings into his start against the New York Yankees due to left lat tightness, the team announced on Saturday.

UPDATE: LHP Clayton Richard was removed from today's game with left lat tightness. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 13, 2019

Richard allowed just two hits and struck out one batter in a scoreless game through two innings before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo motioned to the bullpen before the start of the bottom of the third.

Pitcher Nick Kingham relived Richard, who is 1-5 this season with a 6.23 earned-run average.