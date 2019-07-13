50m ago
Blue Jays P Richard leaves game with lat injury
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Clayton Richard was removed two innings into his start against the New York Yankees due to left lat tightness, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Richard allowed just two hits and struck out one batter in a scoreless game through two innings before Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo motioned to the bullpen before the start of the bottom of the third.
Pitcher Nick Kingham relived Richard, who is 1-5 this season with a 6.23 earned-run average.