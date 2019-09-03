2h ago
Jays' Zeuch to debut today; Kay over weekend
A pair of Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects will make their major league debuts this week following MLB's September roster expansion.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Blue Jays 3, Braves 6
A pair of Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects will make their major league debuts this week following MLB's September roster expansion.
Right-hander T.J. Zeuch will debut Tuesday in Atlanta behind opener Wilmer Font according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.
Zeuch is 4-3 this season with an ERA of 3.74 in 15 starts split between high-A Dunedin and triple-A Buffalo. His season has been highlighted by a no-hitter he threw on Aug. 19 against the Rochester Red Wings while pitching for the Buffalo Bisons.
Meanwhile, left-hander Anthony Kay will make his debut either Saturday or Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Rays. It hasn't been determined whether it will be a traditional start or behind an opener.
In 26 starts this season with three minor league teams, Kay is 10-8 to go along with an ERA of 2.96. He was acquired by the Blue Jays earlier this summer as part of the return for right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Following their matchup with the Braves, the Blue Jays will begin a series in Tampa Bay Thursday night.