A pair of Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects will make their major league debuts this week following MLB's September roster expansion.

Right-hander T.J. Zeuch will debut Tuesday in Atlanta behind opener Wilmer Font according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Zeuch is 4-3 this season with an ERA of 3.74 in 15 starts split between high-A Dunedin and triple-A Buffalo. His season has been highlighted by a no-hitter he threw on Aug. 19 against the Rochester Red Wings while pitching for the Buffalo Bisons. 

Meanwhile, left-hander Anthony Kay will make his debut either Saturday or Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Rays. It hasn't been determined whether it will be a traditional start or behind an opener. 

In 26 starts this season with three minor league teams, Kay is 10-8 to go along with an ERA of 2.96. He was acquired by the Blue Jays earlier this summer as part of the return for right-hander Marcus Stroman

Following their matchup with the Braves, the Blue Jays will begin a series in Tampa Bay Thursday night. 