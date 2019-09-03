A pair of Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects will make their major league debuts this week following MLB's September roster expansion.

Right-hander T.J. Zeuch will debut Tuesday in Atlanta behind opener Wilmer Font according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Anthony Kay, acquired in the Stroman trade, will make his debut either Saturday or Sunday in Tampa.

Zeuch is 4-3 this season with an ERA of 3.74 in 15 starts split between high-A Dunedin and triple-A Buffalo. His season has been highlighted by a no-hitter he threw on Aug. 19 against the Rochester Red Wings while pitching for the Buffalo Bisons.

Meanwhile, left-hander Anthony Kay will make his debut either Saturday or Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Rays. It hasn't been determined whether it will be a traditional start or behind an opener.

In 26 starts this season with three minor league teams, Kay is 10-8 to go along with an ERA of 2.96. He was acquired by the Blue Jays earlier this summer as part of the return for right-hander Marcus Stroman.

Following their matchup with the Braves, the Blue Jays will begin a series in Tampa Bay Thursday night.