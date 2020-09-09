Toronto Blue Jays starter Tanner Roark allowed two runs in four innings Wednesday night but was pulled before he was allowed to face the New York Yankees' order a third time.

Turns out, he wasn't happy about it.

“Yeah, I think it's horsecrap. Just because the computers are saying something different -- I hate it. I’m old school. They signed me here for a reason, to not go three-four innings and throw a certain amount of pitches. I throw a lot of pitches, I try to go as deep as I can," Roark told reporters.

“I’m what you would call a diesel engine. Start off slow then get better as you go on.”

When asked if he had voiced his opinion to the Jays' coaching staff, Roark said he had and added he knows they are "doing their best."

"Yeah, I've told them. And they're doing their best, which I know they are. It's out of my hands and out of every other starter's hands. But if this was a 162-game season and we made the playoffs -- come August we can't have the relievers being exhausted."

Ross Stripling was tagged for three earned runs after Roark's departure as the Jays went on to have their three-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 loss.

Despite only allowing the two runs, Roark wasn't exactly sharp Wednesday as he walked three and allowed two hits, both of which were home runs. Roark entered the outing with a 5.74 ERA and a WHIP of 1.78 and had not pitched more than five innings in any of his previous seven starts. From 2016 to 2019, Roark has averaged 184 innings per season.

Roark signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Blue Jays in December of last year.

Following their 2-1 series victory over the Yankees, Toronto (24-19) will have an off-day Thursday before welcoming the New York Mets to Buffalo.