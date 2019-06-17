Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a left wrist sprain, the team announced.

Hernandez appeared to incur the injury during a collision with the outfield wall earlier in the night while trying to catch a fly ball. He was 0-for-2 at the plate prior to his departure.

Hernandez is hitting .211 with six home runs and an OPS of .656, well below the production of his 22-homer/.771 OPS season in 2018.

Toronto will continue their series with the Angels at home on Tuesday.