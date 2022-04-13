34m ago
Jays' Hernández leaves Wednesday's game with left side discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández left Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees with left side discomfort, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández left Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees with left side discomfort, the team announced.
Hernández appeared to be in some pain during his sixth inning at bat, eventually he grounded out and ran gingerly up the baseline.
The 29-year-old was 0-for-3 before being removed from the game and is hitting .316 with a home run and three RBIs in six games this season for the Blue Jays.
Bradley Zimmer came into the game for Hernández, taking over in centre field with George Springer moving to right field.