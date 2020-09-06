Jays' Hernandez out vs. Red Sox with rib injury

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is undergoing further examination after experiencing stiffness in his left rib cage.

#BlueJays say Teoscar Hernandez experienced stiffness in his left rib cage and is undergoing further examination. — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 6, 2020

He is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. He is reportedly expected to go for an MRI.

In 39 games this season, Hernandez is batting .308 with 14 home runs and 27 RBIs.

The Blue Jays are currently tied for second in the AL East with the New York Yankees.