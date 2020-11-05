Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has won his first career Silver Slugger award, the league announced on Thursday.

The award is handed out annually to the best offensive player in each position in both the American and National leagues.

The 28-year-old hit .289 with 16 home runs and 34 RBIs over 50 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He also had a on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .579.

This was Hernandez's third season in Toronto after being acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline in 2017.