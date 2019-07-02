The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to call up pitcher Jacob Waguespack from the Buffalo Bisons and he will start Wednesday night.

Montoyo leaning towards Jacob Waguespack tomorrow, as expected.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 3, 2019

Sean Reid-Foley was in line to make the start Wednesday night, however when Tuesday nights starter - Trent Thornton - was unable to get through three innings, manger Charlie Montoyo turned to Reid-Foley for long relief.

With Reid-Foley needed to throw 3.1 innings Tuesday night, the Jays have turned to Waguespack for Wednesday.

The six-foot-six right hander has made one appearance with the Jays this season, throwing four innings on May 27 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Bisons he has logged 52.2 innings over 12 appearances - with 11 of those being starts - and has added 52 strikeouts with a 5.64 ERA.

Making his first career MLB start, Waguespack will look to keep the red hot Boston Red Sox in check just one night after they scored 10 runs against Toronto, and have scored 50 runs in their last six games.