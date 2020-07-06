13m ago
Blue Jays to open in Tampa on July 24
The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2020 season on July 24 in Tampa Bay against the Rays should the MLB proceed with its season, it was revealed Monday night as part of the league's schedule announcement.
TSN.ca Staff
Blue Jays arrive in Toronto for training camp
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2020 season on July 24 in Tampa Bay against the Rays should the MLB proceed with its season, it was revealed Monday night as part of the league's schedule announcement.
The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals will play the first regular season game of 2020 the day before in D.C.
More to come.