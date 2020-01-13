Jansen shares his excitement to catch for the Jays’ new pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be set to unveil new uniforms during the team's Winter Fest Saturday.

The Blue Jays sent baseballs out Monday with the caption "New threads coming soon #NewBlue" written on them.

#BlueJays announcement scheduled for the morning of January 18... pic.twitter.com/yFFa26mBsZ — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) January 13, 2020

The team's Twitter account also released a video of a powder blue home plate being uncovered on Monday.

Powder blue was a staple of the Blue Jays colour scheme starting in their 1977 inaugural season and was worn regularly through the 1988 season. The team last wore then for retro nights in 2010.

The Blue Jays will open Spring Training on Feb. 22, with the regular season staring March 26 against the Boston Red Sox.