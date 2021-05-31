USA Baseball hopes to qualify for this summer's Tokyo Olympics with a roster full of familiar names and top prospects ahead of the WBSC Americas Qualifier set to begin on Monday night in Port St. Lucie, FL against Nicaragua.

Among those on the 26-man squad are longtime big leaguers Matt Kemp, Homer Bailey and Todd Frazier, as well as promising prospects Simeon Woods Richardson, Nick Allen and Matthew Liberatore.

The road to the 🥇 starts NOW #ForGlory🇺🇸



Ready to get after it at the @WBSC Americas Qualifier with this squad 💪 #RoadToTokyo | 🔗: https://t.co/hgkzlpwnGd pic.twitter.com/6tQklnZ7WO — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) May 30, 2021

“We are excited to announce twenty-six exceptional athletes to the roster for Olympic qualifying,” USA Baseball's executive director Paul Seiler said in a statement. “This roster is well balanced and full of experience, both in Major League Baseball and on the international stage. Playing for a spot in the Olympic Games is unique and being able to call on athletes who have competed at the highest level of the game is invaluable. We are excited to represent the red, white, and blue proudly and fight for a spot in Tokyo.”

Right-handed hurler Woods Richardson, currently the No. 4 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays system, isn't the only player well known to Jays fans. Former Blue Jays Anthony Gose, Edwin Jackson and Marc Rzepczynski are also on the roster.

Following Monday night's game, the US meets the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and Puerto Rico on Wednesday to round out round-robin action. The top two teams advance to the Super Round set for the weekend. The third-place team can still qualify through the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifer set to be held later next month in Mexico.

World Series-winning skipper Mike Scioscia will manage the team.

USA BASEBALL ROSTER:

PITCHERS: Homer Bailey, Anthony Carter, Brandon Dickson, Anthony Gose, Edwin Jackson, DJ Johnson, Trevor Lane, Matthew Liberatore, Drew Parrish, David Robertson, Joe Ryan, Marc Rzepczynski, Jimmie Sherfy and Simeon Woods Richardson

CATCHERS: Tim Federowicz and Mark Kolozsvary

INFIELDERS: Nick Allen, Eddy Alvarez, Tristan Casas, Logan Forsythe, Todd Frazier and Luke Williams

OUTFIELDERS: Jarren Duran, Eric Filia, Jon Jay and Matt Kemp