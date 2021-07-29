The Toronto Blue Jays are adding to their bullpen with a three-time All-Star.

TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell confirms the team has acquired left-handed closer Brad Hand from the Washington Nationals in exchange for catcher Riley Adams.

Hand, 31, is playing on a one-year, $10.5 million deal signed in the offseason. In 41 appearances this season, Hand is 5-5 with a 3.59 earned run average and a 1.148 WHIP over 42.2 innings pitched. The Minneapolis native has 21 saves. He's struck out 42 batters and walked 18.

In his 11th big league season, Hand has appeared in 437 games with the Florida/Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Cleveland and Nationals.

For his career, Hand is 31-48 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.230 WHIP in 651.1 IP.

Adams, 25, was a third-round pick of the Jays in 2017 out of San Diego.

The Encinitas, CA native made his major league debut this season. He appeared in 12 games with the Jays, batting .107 with three hits in 30 plate appearances. Adams was with the team's Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.