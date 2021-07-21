The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Joel Payamps to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday. 

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 2.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 30.0 innings. 

The right hander was acquired by the Blue Jays off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.