Should the Jays chase the big names at the trade deadline?

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Joel Payamps to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded RHP Joel Payamps to the Royals in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/jYO7S9KtCF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 21, 2021

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 2.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 30.0 innings.

The right hander was acquired by the Blue Jays off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2021 season.