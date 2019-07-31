Hudson on getting dealt: 'It's a tough day but also exciting at the same time'

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded hard-throwing reliever Daniel Hudson to the Washington Nationals for minor-league pitcher Kyle Johnston, according to TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell.

Daniel Hudson has been traded to the Washington Nationals, per source.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2019

Despite a tough season for Jays pitchers, Hudson has been one of the staff’s bright spots. In 45 appearances so far this year, Hudson is 6-3 with an ERA of 3.00, establishing himself as a reliable late-inning option for manager Charlie Montoyo.

The 32-year-old was signed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal by the Jays after he was let go by the Los Angeles Angels near the end of Spring Training.

Hudson is one of a handful of pitchers to ever make it back to the mound after undergoing two separate Tommy John surgeries, causing him to miss almost three full seasons.

He is a veteran of parts of 11 big league seasons, six of which were spent in Arizona with the Diamondbacks.

Johnston, 23, has spent the season to date with the Potomac Nationals in Advanced A. He has a 9-9 record with a 4.03 ERA and 100 strikeouts to 37 walks.

Johnston was selected by the Nationals in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.