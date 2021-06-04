The Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Friday.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded RHP Ty Tice to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/xSMKpWwQsp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 4, 2021

Tice, 24, made four appearances for Toronto this season, posting a 5.14 ERA and six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

Tice was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft. In 114 Minor League appearances, Tice had a 2.07 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.