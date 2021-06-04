1h ago
Blue Jays trade RP Tice to Braves for cash
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
Tice, 24, made four appearances for Toronto this season, posting a 5.14 ERA and six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Tice was selected by the Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft. In 114 Minor League appearances, Tice had a 2.07 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.