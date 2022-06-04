The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Tyler Keenan from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for left hander Ryan Borucki, the team announced on Saturday.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired Minor League INF Tyler Keenan from the Mariners in exchange for LHP Ryan Borucki.



Welcome to our #BlueJays family! pic.twitter.com/3IBspClRSy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 5, 2022

Keenan, 23, has hit .250 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 25 games for High-A Everett. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound left-handed batter was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2020 first-year player draft. He has hit nine home runs and 58 RBI in 89 major league games between first and third base.

Borucki, 28, has struggled to a 9.95 ERA through 11 outings for the Blue Jays this season. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Borucki has an 8-9 record with a 4.47 ERA in 75 appearances (19 starts, 56 relief) for the Jays.