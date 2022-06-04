2h ago
Blue Jays send LHP Borucki to Mariners for INF Keenan
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Tyler Keenan from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for left hander Ryan Borucki, the team announced on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Keenan, 23, has hit .250 with seven extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 25 games for High-A Everett. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound left-handed batter was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2020 first-year player draft. He has hit nine home runs and 58 RBI in 89 major league games between first and third base.
Borucki, 28, has struggled to a 9.95 ERA through 11 outings for the Blue Jays this season. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Borucki has an 8-9 record with a 4.47 ERA in 75 appearances (19 starts, 56 relief) for the Jays.