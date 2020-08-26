Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trent Thornton has been diagnosed with loose bodies in his right elbow and will have another appointment with Dr. James Andrews on Monday.

-Ken Giles feels good after yesterday’s bullpen. Will throw again Friday.

— Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 26, 2020

The 26-year-old was forced out of his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend after one inning with right elbow inflammation. Thornton had already spent time on the IL earlier this month with the same injury.

In other injury news, closer Ken Giles, who was removed from a July 26 appearance with a forearm injury, felt good following a bullpen session on Tuesday and will throw again on Friday.

Pitchers Sam Gaviglio and Travis Bergen have been optioned while pitcher Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Derek Fisher have been activated.