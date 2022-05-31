The Toronto Blue Jays recalled Trent Thornton from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and designated Ryan Borucki for assignment.

#BlueJays DFA lefty Ryan Borucki. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 31, 2022

Thornton, who has 0-2 record with a 3.52 ERA in 10 games with the Blue Jays this season, will be available for the team against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Borucki allowed two runs in one inning of work in his most recent appearance, against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The 28-year-old has a 9.95 ERA in 11 games this season.

In other news, pitcher Nate Pearson, who has yet to play this season with the Jays after being diagnosed with mono in early April, is joining the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and is expected to pitch on Wednesday.