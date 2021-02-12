The Buffalo Bisons aren't going anywhere.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Friday that they had signed a new 10-year development license agreement with Major League Baseball.

The Bisons will play in the new 20-team Triple-A East out of Sahlen Field and remain affiliated with the Jays.

"We are very excited to continue our strong partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and are looking forward to an expanded relationship with Major League Baseball that will help us grow the game of baseball together,” Bisons general manager Anthony Sprague said in a statement. “Through our affiliation with the Blue Jays, we have been able to showcase many exciting players on their way to Toronto while also providing great family entertainment and value to baseball fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario."

This season marks the ninth year of the Bisons' association with the Jays. Founded in 1979, the team has previously served as an affiliate for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.