The All-Star break has done nothing to cool down Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he went deep twice on Friday to reach the 30-home run mark on the season.

Guerrero Jr. got the Blue Jays on the board in the first inning against the Texas Rangers with a two-out solo home run.

The 22-year-old smashed his second home run of the game in the sixth inning, out of Sahlen Field and on to the street. It was a three-run homer that brought home Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette and made the score 10-0.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Guerrero Jr. is the second player 22-years-old or younger to reach the 30-home run mark in his team's first 90 games, joining Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio who did it in 1937.

Guerrero Jr. was named MVP of the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday after helping the American League to a 5-2 victory with a 468-foot home run.