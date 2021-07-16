26m ago
Guerrero Jr. homers twice to reach 30 on the season
The All-Star break has done nothing to cool down Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as he went deep twice on Friday to reach the 30-home run mark on the season.
TSN.ca Staff
Guerrero Jr. got the Blue Jays on the board in the first inning against the Texas Rangers with a two-out solo home run.
The 22-year-old smashed his second home run of the game in the sixth inning, out of Sahlen Field and on to the street. It was a three-run homer that brought home Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette and made the score 10-0.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, Guerrero Jr. is the second player 22-years-old or younger to reach the 30-home run mark in his team's first 90 games, joining Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio who did it in 1937.
Guerrero Jr. was named MVP of the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday after helping the American League to a 5-2 victory with a 468-foot home run.