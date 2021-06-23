Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. told reporters Wednesday he will skip the Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star game this year.

Guerrero said he will instead use the time to rest and get ready for the second half of the season.

Guerrero participated in the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland and put on a show with a record-breaking 91 total homers spread out across three rounds before falling to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the finals.

The 22-year-old has a league-leading 23 home runs and 60 RBI. He is also leading in on-base percentage (.441), slugging percentage (.668) and OPS+ (201).

This year's Home Run Derby is scheduled to take place at Coors Field in Denver on July 12 with the All-Star Game set for the next day.