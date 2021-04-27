This year, we've finally seen the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. we were expecting to see when he arrived in the Major Leagues approximately two seasons ago.

Guerrero entered Tuesday night's matchup with the Washington Nationals hitting .338 with four home runs and an OPS well over 1.000, yet his strong start to the season was nothing compared to Tuesday.

Facing future Hall-of-Famer Max Scherzer, Guerrero took him deep and gone over the left field wall for a grand slam in the third inning to turn around a 3-0 deficit. Two innings later, facing Scherzer once again, Guerrero hammered one over the left centre field wall for his second of the night. But he wasn't done.

In the seventh, Guerrero stepped up and went deep once again, this time over the wall in right for his third of the night and seventh run driven in.

At 22 years of age, Guerrero is the youngest player in Blue Jays history to go deep three times in a game. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to have a three home run, seven RBI game since 1901. His father, a Hall-of-Famer who spent 16 seasons in the big leagues and hit 449 home runs, never hit three homers in a game.

Toronto would go on to win Tuesday's matchup 9-5. They will be back in action against the Nats Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in Dunedin.