Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is headed to his first MLB All-Star game.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman ran away with the voting at his position, finishing with 75 per cent of the fan voting. The next closest player was Yuli Gurriel of the Houston Astros, who finished with 15 per cent.

Guerrero is having an MVP calibre season in his third-year with the Blue Jays, hitting .339 with a .442 on-base percentage and .675 slugging percentage in 79 games. The 22-year-old’s 26 home runs are tied for second most in the major leagues two behind Los Angeles Angels’ phenom Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero also leads the majors with 66 runs batted in.

Blue Jays’ second baseman Marcus Semien was also voted as an all-star for the first time in his career and will join his teammate on the American League squad.

The 30-year-old just beat out the Astros’ Jose Altuve for the honour, earning 54 per cent of the Phase 2 votes.

Semien hit his 20th home run of the season on Thursday and is hitting a career-high .291 with 52 RBI and 60 runs scored in 79 games.

The MLB All-Star game will take place on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, home of the Colorado Rockies.