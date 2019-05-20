Vlad Jr. will be one of the top 10-15 best hitters by season's end

Toronto Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has picked up the first of what could be a career full of awards as he was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player in Blue Jays history to take home the Player of the Week award.

The 20-year-old hit .333 with four homers, five runs scored and a .905 slugging percentage over six games.

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell was selected as the National League Player of the Week.