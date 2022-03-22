The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have agreed to a one-year, $7.9 million deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL 📝 pic.twitter.com/8RiLKTYKQs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 22, 2022

Guerrero Jr. had a breakthrough season last year hitting for .311 with 48 home runs and 111 RBIs in 161 games, a career best in all categories.

The 23-year-old appeared in his first All-Star Game while winning his first Silver Slugger, en route to finishing second in American League MVP voting.

Guerrero Jr. has played all three seasons of his career with the Blue Jays where has has a batting average of .289 with 72 home runs and 213 RBIs in 344 games.

The 6-foot-2 infielder was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Blue Jays in 2015.

The Blue Jays also agreed to terms on 2022 contracts with nine additional players: The Jays have no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the 40-man roster.