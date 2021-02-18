1h ago
Guerrero to see time at 3B in Spring Training
TSN.ca Staff
Lourdes Gurriel has been taking grounders at third base and first base while Vladdy Guerrero Jr. will also see time at third base this spring, as expected, manager Charlie Montoyo said as Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training gets underway.
Montoyo also said pitcher Patrick Murphy is down with a shoulder issue, but doesn't expect it to be a long-term issue at this point.
Murphy is being viewed strictly as a reliever, TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell added.
Montoyo also appeared to rule out keeping three catchers on the roster to start the season.
