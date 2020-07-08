Toronto FC's reserve side has withdrawn from the 2020 USL League One season due to the global pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions.

"Together, both the league and club have determined that it would not be possible for the club to accommodate a return to play in Toronto this season and look forward to returning in 2021," the MLS team said in a statement on Toronto FC 2.

The club cited "current public health restrictions" for its decision to withdraw.

Toronto FC 2, the lone Canadian entry in the 10-team league last season, finished seventh with a 9-10-9 record in its inaugural 2019 campaign.

Last week USL League One announced a revised regular-season schedule for 12 teams, including Toronto FC 2. The new format called for each team to play 20 games across 15 weeks — with one opponent omitted from each club's schedule to help limit air travel.

Once again TFC 2 was the only Canadian team in the league.

A club spokesman said Toronto FC 2 will continue to train, adding it is exploring options to play in Canada as well as loan options for its players.

