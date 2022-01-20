Toronto FC have signed forward Ayo Akinola to a new deal as part of the Major League Soccer U-22 Initiative through 2024 with an option for 2025.

“We are thrilled as a club to have signed Ayo as part of the league’s new Under-22 initiative,” said Toronto FC president Bill Manning. “Over the last few years, watching Ayo grow as a player and a person has been extremely gratifying to the many staff who have worked with him along our player pathway. We have seen glimpses the last two seasons of just how impactful Ayo can be and it’s exciting to think of what’s still to come for him as a TFC player.”

Akinola, 22, is currently recovering from ACL surgery he had in August that was suffered while playing for Canada at the Gold Cup.

Internationally, Akinola previously represented the United States before joining Canada's men's national team in June 2021.

In a combined 46 appearances for TFC, he has 14 goals.

“I am very honoured and happy to sign a new contract with Toronto FC,” said Akinola. “Nothing makes me happier than knowing that I’ll be able to play in front of my family, friends and TFC fans at BMO Field. My goal is to recover from this injury, get back on the field and help our team win games and compete for titles.”