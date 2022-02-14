The main who scored the winning goal in the 2017 MLS Cup has left Toronto FC.

The Reds officially announced a buyout of United States forward Jozy Altidore's contract, ending his seven-year association with the club.

“We want to thank Jozy for all of his contributions to Toronto FC over the last seven seasons. He scored some of the most important and memorable goals during the most successful period in our club history,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “We wish Jozy well in this next chapter of his career. His place in TFC history is secure and our fans will never forget the moments he produced.”

Altidore, 32, joined the Reds in 2015 in a swap deal with Sunderland that saw Jermain Defoe go the other way.

Over seven seasons, Altidore made 173 appearances across all competitions for TFC, scoring 79 goals with none more important than his goal in the 67th minute of the 2017 MLS Cup at BMO Field that gave the Reds their first league championship in a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

With the Reds, Altidore won three Canadian Championships, the 2017 Supporters' Shield and the 2017 MLS Cup.

Twice an MLS All-Star during his time in Toronto, Altidore leaves the team as its second-leading scorer, trailing only former teammate Sebastian Giovinco (83).

Altidore is widely expected to sign with the New England Revolution.