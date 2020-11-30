Ayo Akinola's international future appears to have been settled.

Gregg Berhalter has called up the 20-year-old Toronto FC striker to the United States senior team for an upcoming friendly with El Salvador.

Not a FIFA window, but USMNT has a roster for its upcoming friendly vs El Salvador pic.twitter.com/DQx0waCckW — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) November 30, 2020

Born in Detroit, Akinola was raised in Brampton, Ont., making him eligible to play for Canada. Akinola also qualifies to represent Nigeria through his mother. Akinola has already represented the US at the under-15, U-17 and U-20 levels.

Akinola had a breakout campaign for the Reds in 2020, scoring nine goals in 15 league appearances.

Akinola is among a number of players handed their first call-ups.

Goalkeepers CJ Dos Santos (Benfica) and David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), defenders Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers) and Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), midfielders Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati) and Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids) and forwards Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy), Daryl Dike and Chris Mueller (both of Orlando City) also received their first call-ups.

The match against El Salvador is set for Dec. 9 in Florida.