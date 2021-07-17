Altidore scores in Toronto FC's return to BMO Field in draw with Orlando City

Altidore on how special it was to score in return and how the fans gave TFC a lift

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore celebrated his return to action with a goal off the bench as Toronto FC, playing at home in front of fans for the first time since March 2020, tied Orlando City 1-1 in MLS play Saturday.

But Altidore's 72nd-minute feel-good moment at BMO Field was negated minutes later by an Orlando goal from the penalty spot.

Altidore, who last played May 22 due to a falling out with former coach Chris Armas, came on in the 64th minute to a standing ovation. And eight minutes later, Yeferson Soteldo fed fullback Justin Morrow whose cross found the big man in front of goal and Altidore, between two defenders, rose high to head the ball home.

Altidore and his teammates headed to the southeast corner of the pitch en masse to celebrate.

But Orlando (6-3-4) tied it up in the 77th minute on a Nani penalty kick with video review convincing referee Marcos de Oliveira to point to the spot after goalkeeper Alex Bono took out Orlando's Benji Michel. Bono was left exposed after Brazilian fullback Auro misread a long high ball, allowing the Orlando attacker to go in alone.

Bono got a hand to Nani's penalty kick but could not stop it.

It marked the first game at BMO Field for Toronto (2-8-3) since Sept. 1 and the first with fans in the stands since March 7, 2020.

"Welcome back to BMO Field," the PA announcer said before introducing the TFC starting lineup. "It's been a long 16 months."

"Football's Come Home," read one sign in the South Stand.

It was also the first time all of TFC's designated players -- Altidore, Soteldo and Alejandro Pozuelo -- were on the field at the same time this season.

Toronto went 11-15-5 in all competitions in the 10 1/2 months since its last BMO Field outing, with eight of those wins coming last year. Prior to Saturday, the club had won just three of its last 17 matches (3-12-2) in regular-season and post-season play away from home.

Attendance was capped at 7,000 with the crowd drawn from frontline health-care workers, first responders and season ticket-holders.

Saturday's crowd was supposed to be masked and spread out around the stadium. Still the downsized supporters' groups in the South Stand made their voices heard.

They did not see a classic although Soteldo drew oohs and aahs for his remarkable ball control. At one point in the first half the five-foot-three Venezuelan bamboozled himself, losing his footing while trying to dance around a defender.

Like former Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco, Soteldo is short in stature but long on talent and trickery. And he routinely gets battered by bigger, slower defenders. The pocket-sized Venezuelan spent a fair bit of time on the ground, arms raised in disbelief at the treatment he was receiving.

Soteldo had his way with Orlando fullback Kyle Smith for most of the evening.

Attendance will increase to 15,000 for next Wednesday's home match against the New York Red Bulls.

The next home match after that is Aug. 1 against Nashville SC. TFC and Major League Soccer have not yet announced plans for that game and beyond.

The league and its Canadian teams have applied for a so-called National Interest Exemption, which would allow players who aren't fully vaccinated to cross the border with a modified quarantine. While most teams are almost fully vaccinated, they want to have access to all their roster.

Toronto, in its second game under interim coach Javier Perez, looked well organized.

Chances were few and far between in the first half. Dom Dwyer had the best chance for Toronto in the 35th minute after Soteldo pinched the ball off an Orlando player and raced into the opposition end. He fed Dwyer but the forward's touch was heavy and he lost the ball.

A minute late Toronto appealed unsuccessful for a penalty when Soteldo went down in the penalty box in a collision with Andres Perea after a nice interplay with Pozuelo.

Soteldo shot wide in the 42nd minute and, a minute later, left two defenders in his tracks and fired in a cross that was handled by the Orlando defence.

Orlando's two best chances in the half both prompted an offside flag.

The visitors came close in the 58th minute when Michel found substitute Chris Mueller in the penalty box. But Morrow got back to get a foot to the ball, sending it away from Mueller and off the post.

Auro went down in the 60th minute, complaining of an Orlando elbow, but nothing came of it.

Toronto was coming off a 3-2 win July 7 at New England that snapped a six-game losing (and seven-game winless) streak. TFC came in to the game with the league's worst defence, conceding 2.42 goals a game.

Orlando had lost two straight, beaten 3-1 at Chicago in its last outing July 7. The Lions had won three straight before that, part of a 6-1-3 start to the season.

After giving up just seven goals in its first 10 games, Orlando had conceded five in its last two outings.

Toronto was missing five players on international duty at the Gold Cup: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio (Canada), Eriq Zavaleta (El Salvador) and Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica). Orlando was without Daryl Dike (U.S.).

TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg remained out with a finger injury.

Perez made three changes to his starting lineup with Chris Mavinga, Morrow and Dwyer slotting in for Luke Singh, Lawrence and Akinola.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (Peru) and defensive midfielder Sebas Mendez (Ecuador), back from Copa America, returned to the starting lineup. But Mendez lasted just 13 minutes, helped off after a second collision with a teammate.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021