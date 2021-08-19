Toronto FC confirmed on Thursday that striker Jozy Altidore underwent surgery on his injured right leg and will be out for six weeks.

The team also revealed that midfielder Ralph Priso was set to undergo surgery on his right ankle and will miss the remainder of the season.

Altidore confirmed his surgery earlier on Thursday in an Instagram post.

"Successful surgery here in NYC @ HSS with Dr O’Malley," the 31-year-old United States international wrote. "Looking forward to getting back on the field with my brothers as soon as possible!!"

After Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to Atlanta United, TFC manager Javier Perez admitted the injuries to both Altidore and Ralph Priso were more severe than initially anticipated.

"The only thing I can say is that in both cases, unfortunately, and after the medical evaluations we have working in the background, it looks a little bit more severe than what we initially thought," Perez said. "So we don't have a timeline for them to come back with the team, but it looks like it's going to be both out for a period of time."

A native of Livingston, NJ, Altidore is in his seventh season with the Reds.

In 12 appearances across all competitions this season, Altidore has two goals.

The Toronto-born Priso made his first team debut for TFC last season. A product of the TFC academy, the 19-year-old Priso had made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Reds in 2021, scoring once.