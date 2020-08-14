Canada's MLS teams to play each other for next stretch of schedule

Toronto FC has loaned Canadian youth international defender Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021.

Romeo, 20, signed with Toronto FC as a homegrown player in January. He spent the past four seasons with Toronto FC 2, where he made 25 appearances with one goal.

Romeo had a short loan spell with the Danish side in January 2019, making eight appearances.

Earlier this month, Toronto loaned Canadian youth international defenders Julian Dunn and Dante Campbell to Winnipeg's Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League for the 2020 season.

The eight CPL teams are currently in Charlottetown for the Island Games, which marks the start of the league's pandemic-delayed second season.

Toronto FC 2 also loaned 22-year-old defender Nyal Higgins to Nykopings BIS, a Swedish club third-division club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.

