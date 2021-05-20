Toronto FC has loaned forward Jordan Perruzza to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

The move is to give the 20-year-old from Toronto some more playing time. TFC's strike options include Jozy Altidore, Ayo Akinola, Patrick Mullins and Dom Dwyer with Ifunanyachi Achara still working his way back from knee surgery.

A source, granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said the MLs club will be able to recall Perruzza during the 2021 season.

It's Perruzza's second loan spell with San Antonio, which is coached by Canadian Alen Marcina. He scored three goals in six appearances for the club last September.

Before that, he spent two seasons with Toronto FC II, making 28 appearances with 17 goals and two assists.

Perruzza made his debut with Toronto's first team on April 14 when he came off the bench against Club Leon in Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League play. He made his MLS debut three days later in the season opener against CF Montreal.

The Canadian youth international signed with the TFC first team in August 2020 in a deal that kicked in at the start of 2021. He is the 24th player in the club’s history to sign for the first team from the TFC academy.

Also Thursday, Toronto FC 2 announced that goalkeeper Caleb Patterson-Sewell was returning as a player-coach. The 34-year-old Patterson-Sewell, who played for TFC 2 in 2018 and 2019, will assist Mike Munoz’s coaching staff during the team’s 2021 USL League One season.

“His veteran leadership will help our team and locker-room," Munoz said in a statement. "He will also be an important part of the technical staff as he looks to eventually transition into his coaching career."

Patterson-Sewell most recently served as Major League Soccer’s pool goalkeeper for the 2020 season. The American-Australian has played in Australia, Canada, Portugal and the U.S., in a16-year senior career.

Toronto FC 2 also announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Enric Bernat Lunar to a USL contract. The 23-year-old most recently played for Lleida Esportiu and FC Asco in Spain's lower tiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.