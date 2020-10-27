Piatti out 'a couple of weeks' with calf strain

Vanney expects to get some bodies back for clash with NYCFC

Toronto FC midfielder Pablo Piatti has suffered a low grade 2 calf strain and is going to be out ‘a couple of weeks’ head coach Greg Vanney confirmed on Tuesday.

Greg Vanney confirms Pablo Piatti has a low grade 2 calf strain and is out ‘a couple of weeks’ #tfclive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) October 27, 2020

The 31-year-old has appeared in 17 regular season MLS games in 2020 for TFC and has four goals and four assists.

Piatti missed Toronto FC’s 5-0 loss at the hands of Philadelphia Union with calf tightness.

Toronto FC is currently tied with the Union at the top of both the Eastern Conference and MLS standings with 41 points.

The Union have a superior goal difference.