1h ago
Piatti out 'a couple of weeks' with calf strain
Toronto FC midfielder Pablo Piatti has suffered a low grade 2 calf strain and is going to be out ‘a couple of weeks’ head coach Greg Vanney confirmed on Tuesday. The 31-year-old has appeared in 17 regular season MLS games in 2020 for TFC and has four goals and four assists.
TSN.ca Staff
Vanney expects to get some bodies back for clash with NYCFC
Toronto FC midfielder Pablo Piatti has suffered a low grade 2 calf strain and is going to be out ‘a couple of weeks’ head coach Greg Vanney confirmed on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old has appeared in 17 regular season MLS games in 2020 for TFC and has four goals and four assists.
Piatti missed Toronto FC’s 5-0 loss at the hands of Philadelphia Union with calf tightness.
Toronto FC is currently tied with the Union at the top of both the Eastern Conference and MLS standings with 41 points.
The Union have a superior goal difference.