Toronto FC will be well represented as the United States attempts to defend the Gold Cup later this month.

A trio of Reds - forward Jozy Altidore, midfielder Michael Bradley and defender Omar Gonzalez - were named to Gregg Berhalter's 23-man squad on Thursday.

Joining them will be former TFC player and current Montreal Impact defender Daniel Lovitz, who was also named to the squad.

The biggest name on the roster is incoming Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic, who signed for the Blues in January, but was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund.

The USMNT gets their campaign underway on June 18 in St. Paul, MN when they take on Guyana.

The Americans dropped their final friendly before the competition on Wednesday night in a 1-0 loss to Jamaica.

UNITED STATES GOLD CUP ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles FC) and Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig). Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham) and Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) and Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders) and Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

___