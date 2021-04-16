Armas: In little ways I knew I could put my stamp on things

Toronto FC have signed defender Luke Singh as a Homegrown Player through 2025, the club announced on Friday.

Officially official. Welcome to the big time, Luke 👏👏 — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) April 17, 2021

“Luke is a talented young player, and we are excited to add him to the first team. He joined our club beginning with the academy, and then he progressed to TFC II. We began to integrate him more into the first team last year, and then this preseason he truly earned his MLS contract,” said Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis. “His training and also performances in Concacaf Champions League were excellent. He has a bright future, and we are looking forward to his continued development.”

Singh, 20, made his professional debut with TFC on April 7 and earned his first start for TFC in the 2-1 victory over Leon on April 14.

He joined Toronto FC II in March 2019 and was sent on loan to Danish football club Brøndby IF for the remainder of that season. He made 24 appearances and scored two goals for Brøndby.

Internationally, Singh has represented Trinidad & Tobago at the youth level at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.