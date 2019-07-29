Toronto FC have signed French midfielder Nicolas Benezet, according to TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack.

The 28-year-old is TFC's third targeted allocation money (TAM) signing.

Source: Nicolas Benezet is a Toronto FC player. The 28-year-old Frenchman becomes the club’s third TAM signing of the window. Unprecedented. TFC have eyed him for some time & see salary & loan fee as very favourable. Versatile forward gets chance to show he could play beyond 2019 — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 29, 2019

The French winger started with the youth academy of his native Montpellier before joining Nimes in 2010. He moved to Evian in 2013 with a loan spell at Caen before signing with Guingamp in July 2015.

The former France under-20 player is good in dead-ball situations, can find open teammates and score himself. His contract with Guingamp runs through June 2020.

Toronto has already used the summer transfer window to bring in Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo, whose MLS debut had been delayed by a quad strain. Veteran U.S. international centre back Omar Gonzalez also joined the team during the window and has already cemented himself at the heart of the Toronto defence.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney has made no secret since last season of his desire to add width to his attack. GM Ali Curtis has also said the franchise hope to use targeted allocation money to bring in another player during the current transfer window.