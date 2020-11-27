Pozuelo was dealing with leg injury, bothered by early exit, says MVP isn't important

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo says he finished the season with an injured leg.

The 29-year-old Spanish superstar did not detail the nature of the injury, but says he was dealing with it for the final two or three games of the year.

Pozuelo says he and the club kept the malady quiet because he wanted to continue playing, and that he felt good while he was playing.

Pozuelo saw action in all 23 of Toronto's regular-season games, and was on the field for the full 120 minutes of Tuesday's overtime loss to Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs.

He led TFC in scoring with nine goals and 10 assists, and was tied with two other players for most assists in Major League Soccer through the regular season.

Pozuelo is up for the league's Most Valuable Player award, but says he isn't concerned about the honour because the team did not achieve its goals of a long playoff run this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.