TFC exercises options on Osorio, five others

Toronto FC announced a number of roster moves on Monday, including exercising the options of six players with Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio among them.

The team declined options on five players including defenders Omar Gonzalez and Eriq Zavaleta.

Along with Osorio, the team picked up options on goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, defender Auro Jr., midfielder Noble Okello and fowards Jacob Shaffelburg and Ifunanyachi Achara.

The three other players whose options were declined are forward Patrick Mullins, goalkeeper Kevin Silva and defender Rocco Romeo.

Canada internationals midfielder Liam Fraser and forward Ayo Akinola, midfielders Tsubasa Endoh and Nick DeLeon, defender Julian Dunn and forward Erickson Gallardo are all out of contract at year's end.

With the 15 players under contract for 2022, the team's roster now stands at 21 players with the exercising of options.

TFC's 2022 campaign, its first under new head coach Bob Bradley, is set to kick off on Feb. 26 when the team hosts the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field.