The Toronto FC will name Chris Armas as their next head coach, TSN's Kristian Jack reports.

Armas was fired by the New York Red Bulls in September after a 3-4-2 start to the season.

after a little more than two years on the job.

The MLS team also said Friday that assistant coach CJ Brown will not be back. He became head coach in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield.

In two-plus seasons with New York, Armas had a 29-21-11 record overall, with two berths in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Toronto FC parted ways with head coach Greg Vanney, who had held the job since 2014, in December. Vanney joined the Los Angeles Galaxy earlier this month.

