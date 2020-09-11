Toronto FC is heading south of the border later this month to play a home game due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

A source, not authorized to speak publicly because the next phase of the MLS schedule has yet to be released, says Toronto will "host" Columbus Crew SC on Sept. 27 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

The 38,000-seat stadium, which has a grass surface, is home to the University of Connecticut football team.

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are finishing up an all-Canadian section of the schedule.

TFC has concluded its six-game stretch of games north of the border. Vancouver and Montreal still have two more meetings at B.C. Place Stadium.

