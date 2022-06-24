Domenico Criscito is headed to Toronto FC after all.

Fabrizio Romano reports the outgoing Genoa captain will be announced as the Reds' next signing after a previous deal to sign the player collapsed in March.

Toronto FC now are set to announce Genoa’s left back Domenico Criscito as their next signing, done deal after agreement collapsed last March. 🇮🇹🇨🇦 @SkySport #TorontoFC



Full agreement reached - another Italian player is joining MLS side Toronto after Lorenzo Insigne. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

TFC will officially introduce new Designated Player - and fellow Italian - Lorenzo Insigne later on Friday.

The 35-year-old defender came up through both the Genoa and Juventus academies and made his Serie A debut for Juve in 2007.

After a four-season return to Genoa, Criscito joined Russian Premier League side Zenit in 2011. In his seven seasons in Saint Petersburg, Criscito won a pair of RPL titles and a Russian Cup. He rejoined Genoa in 2018.

Internationally, Criscito was capped 26 times by the Azzurri and appeared at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also represented Italy at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Criscito had been expected to join TFC at the beginning of the season, but chose to stay and help Genoa in its relegation fight.

Genoa ultimately finished 19th and will play in Serie B next season alongside fellow relegated clubs Cagliari and Venezia.