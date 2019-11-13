The MLS Cup Final might have only just happened, but Toronto FC is already planning for next season.

The team announced the trade of Canada midfielder Jay Chapman to expansion side Inter Miami in exchange for $100,000 in targeted allocation money.

Chapman appeared in 17 league contests this season for TFC, scoring twice.

“While we believe the trade is good for TFC, it presents a solid opportunity for Jay to start a new chapter in his life and playing career," TFC general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. "Jay will be missed but having been with both our academy and first team, he will always be part of the TFC family.”

A native of Brampton, Ont., Chapman signed with the club as a homegrown player in 2015 after three years at Michigan State.

Chapman, 25, made 88 appearances across all competitions for the Reds over five seasons and scored six times.

With the Reds, Chapman won the 2017 Supporters' Shield, the 2017 MLS title and three Canadian Championships.

Internationally, Chapman has been capped three times by the CMNT.