The Toronto Blue Jays optioned catcher Reese McGuire to their alternate training site and selected the contract of veteran catcher Caleb Joseph, the team confirmed Saturday.

In 45 plate appearances over 19 games for the Blue Jays this season, McGuire hit .073/.073/.146 with one home run and one RBI.

Joseph, 34, appeared in 20 games with 41 plate appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, hitting .211/.250/.263 with three RBIs.

In other Blue Jays injury news, Bo Bichette is inching closer to a return after a live bullpen session Saturday. Bichette will take more live bullpen Sunday and then the Blue Jays will reassess.

And Ken Giles was moved to the 45-day injured list in a paperwork move Saturday. Giles is now eligible to return Thursday. The veteran closer will throw again early next week in New York and then the Blue Jays will go from there, per Mitchell.

