The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Mason Marchment.

Malgin, 23, has four goals and 12 points in 36 games with the Panthers this season. Scheduled to become a restricted free agent in July, he carries a $750,000 cap hit for this season.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2015, Malgin posted a career-high 11 goals and 22 points in 51 games during the 2017-18 season. He has 28 goals and 60 points in 184 career NHL games.

Prior to joining the Panthers, Malgin was a teammate of Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews during the 2015-16 season with Switzerland's Zurich Lions.

Marchment, 24, appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs this season, posting one assist. He had 13 goals and 18 points in 24 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

Undrafted to begin his professional career, Marchment first joined the Marlies in 2016. He contributed six goals and nine points in 20 games during the Marlies' run to the Calder Cup in 2018.

The trade came shortly after the Maple Leafs announced that forward Andreas Johnsson will miss six months after undergoing knee surgery earlier on Wednesday.