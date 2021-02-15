14m ago
Leafs acquire Galchenyuk from Hurricanes for Korshkov, Warsofsky
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old has yet to play a game with the Hurricanes this season. He scored nine goals and added 16 assists over 67 games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators last season.
Toronto will be Galchenyuk's seventh NHL franchise. He spent the first six years of his career with the Montreal Canadiens after the Habs selected him third overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The American has 136 goals and 185 assists over 557 career games in the NHL.