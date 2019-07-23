The Toronto Maple Leafs re-acquired veteran forward David Clarkson and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Toronto sent backup goalie Garret Sparks to the Golden Knights as part of the deal.

Vegas also signed defenceman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract with a base salary of $700,000 and incentives that could add up to $1.5 million.

The 35-year-old Clarkson last played with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 season, when he suffered what would eventually become a career-ending back injury. He played 118 games with the Maple Leafs over two seasons from 2013 to 2015, scoring 15 goals and 11 assists.

The Maple Leafs, who signed Clarkson to a massive seven-year, $36.75 million free agency contract ahead of the 2013-14 campaign, sent Clarkson to the Blue Jackets on Feb. 26, 2015. Columbus traded Clarkson to Vegas on June 21, 2017. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Toronto native scored 114 goals and 86 assists over 570 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets.

Sparks, 26, appeared in 20 games with the Maple Leafs last season, posting a 8-9-1 record with a 3.15 goals against-average and a .902 save percentage.

Engelland, 37,scored two goals and added 10 assists over 74 games with the Golden Knights last year, his second season with the franchise and 10th in the NHL.