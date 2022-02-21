The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired goalie Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations. 

The 36-year-old has played in 234 career games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes. 

Hutton has a 7.76 goals-against average and a .741 save percentage over three games in Arizona this season. 