With starting goalie Frederik Andersen out day-to-day with a neck injury, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas made a move late Wednesday night, acquiring backup goalie Jack Campbell and left winger Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings.

Going the other way is forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round pick (via Columbus Blue Jackets) and a 2021 conditional third-round pick.

The move came shortly after the Leafs dropped a 5-3 decision to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Los Angeles will retain 50 percent of Clifford’s salary as part of the transaction. #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 6, 2020

Los Angeles will retain 50 per cent of Clifford's salary. Both Campbell and Clifford will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the conditional pick in 2021 has to do with whether Clifford re-signs in Toronto and the number of wins by Campbell.

That conditional third round pick in ‘21 has to do with whether or not Clifford re-signs with Toronto and a number of wins by Campbell.... so two conditions attached to that pick. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 6, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that the Leafs and Kings have been discussing a potential trade for weeks with things picking up the last few days.

"We talked about Jack Campbell as a good fit for the Leafs tonight on @OverDrive1050. Plus, Clifford provides some jam. Time will tell, but this appears to be great return for Dubas and the Leafs," Dreger said on Twitter.

Leafs and Kings have been discussing the potential of this trade for a few weeks, but things intensified in the last couple of days. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 6, 2020

We talked about Jack Campbell as a good fit for the Leafs tonight on @OverDrive1050. Plus, Clifford provides some jam. Time will tell, but this appears to be great return for Dubas and the Leafs. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 6, 2020

Andersen suffered a neck injury Monday night against the Florida Panthers. Regular Leafs backup Michael Hutchinson is 4-9-1 with a 3.66 goals-against average and .886 save percentage over 15 games this season in Toronto.

The 28-year-old Campbell has posted an 8-10-2 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV over 20 games in a backup role behind Jonathan Quick in L.A. this season.

Campbell, a native of Port Huron, Mich., was originally selected by the Dallas Stars 11th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and joined the Kings in 2016-17. Over 58 career games in the NHL, Campbell has a record of 20-25-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a 0.916 save percentage.

Clifford, 29, has six goals and eight assists over 53 games this season with the Kings. The native of Ayr, Ont., has spent his entire 10-year career in Los Angeles after the Kings selected him in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. Clifford has 60 goals and 69 assists over 660 career games.

Moore, 24, has three goals and two assists over 27 games this season with the Maple Leafs, his second in Toronto.